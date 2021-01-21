CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A murder suspect has been exonerated in a deadly shooting case, with prosecutors saying further investigation is needed.
Cody Nutter, 32, was arrested in October 2020 after a shooting on a rural Clark County road in the Amboy area.
Deputies responded to the Chelatchie Prairie General Store on Northeast Yale Bridge Road on a report of a man who had been shot multiple times.
Daniel Tveidt, 35, died before a medical helicopter arrived at the scene.
Deputies said the shooting occurred about nine miles east of the store.
Nutter was identified as the suspect and subsequently arrested at his home on the charge of second-degree murder.
Court records state Nutter’s military dog tags were left behind at the shooting scene, and a burn barrel was then found in his living room with burned items including shell casings that were similar to those found at the shooting scene.
Deputies said Nutter never reached out to law enforcement to report what had happened.
According to investigators at the time of the shooting, Tveidt and two of his friends were on their way out of the woods after drinking beer and watching the sunset, when they drove by someone posted up on the side of the road, firing off rounds from a gun.
Court records show Tveidt’s friends told deputies that Tveidt, “jumped out of his car and began yelling and charging at the person who was shooting.” That’s when they heard more gunshots and saw Tveidt fall to the ground.
Prosecutors filed an order of exoneration in court stating, based on available evidence, “it appears that the decedent was agitated, intoxicated and attempting to disarm the defendant of his firearm at the time he was shot. The defendant has since indicated to law enforcement that he feared the firearm would then be used against both he and his girlfriend, who was present. Physical evidence now available corroborates the defendant's account of a struggle over the firearm. Consequently, the State does not believe it could disprove a self-defense claim beyond a reasonable doubt at this time.”
The order states, “Further investigation is necessary.”
Nutter was no longer on the Clark County Jail’s list of inmates Thursday. He had been scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.