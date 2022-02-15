HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Days after discovering a body in the Weil Arcade fire debris in Downtown Hillsboro, Hillsboro Police announced Tuesday that the suspect accused of purposely setting the fire is facing additional charges, including murder and arson.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue responded to a 4-alarm fire on East Main Street in Downtown Hillsboro Jan. 2. After containing the fire, the Hillsboro Police Department revealed Feb. 9 that investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms discovered the remains of a man in the buildings.

Hillsboro PD: Body found in Weil Arcade fire debris HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A man's body was found this week among the debris from the Weil Arcade fire in downtown Hillsboro, a discovery that c…

The remains were identified as 40-year-old Ronald William Knapp, who is believed to have died of smoke inhalation. Police say the discovery of the victim was delayed due to safety concerns with the building.

Shortly after the fire in early January, Police arrested Roel Leon, 34, for the arson of Weil Arcade as well as arson of two nearby cars and burglary from a month before. She was charged with second-degree arson and three counts of second-degree burglary.

Because of Knapp’s death, additional charges of second-degree murder and first-degree arson were added.

Leon is currently in custody of the Washington County Jail.