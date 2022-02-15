HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - After discovering a body in the intentionally set fire of Weil Arcade in Downtown Hillsboro on Jan. 2, Hillsboro Police announced Tuesday that additional charges of murder will be added to the suspect’s charges.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue responded to a 4-alarm fire on East Main Street in Downtown Hillsboro Jan. 2. After containing the fire, the Hillsboro Police Department revealed Feb. 9, that investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms discovered the remains of a dead man in the buildings.

The remains belonged to 40-year-old Ronald William Knapp, who is believed to have died of smoke inhalation. Police say the discovery of the victim was delayed due to safety concerns with the building.

Shortly after the fire in early January, Police arrested Roel Leon, 34, for the arson of Weil Arcade as well as arson of two nearby cars and burglary from a month before. He was charged with arson in the second degree and three counts of burglary in the second degree

Because of Knapp’s death, additional charges of murder in the second degree and arson in the first degree were added to Leon.

Leon is currently in custody of the Washington County Jail.