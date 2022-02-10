GLADSTONE, Ore. (KPTV) - The murder conviction of a former police sergeant in the death of his estranged wife was overturned by the Oregon Court of Appeals on Wednesday.

Back in 2016, a jury found former Gladstone police Sgt. Lynn Benton guilty of aggravated murder and attempted murder in connection with the 2011 death of 54-year-old Debbie Higbee-Benton. She was found dead in her Gladstone beauty salon in May 2011.

During the trial, prosecutors argued the Benton hired his friend, Susan Campbell, to kill his wife for $2,000. Prosecutors said Campbell went to Higbee-Benton's salon and shot her, but investigators say the bullet paralyzed her and she didn't die.

Prosecutors said Campbell only brought one bullet, so she called Benton, who came to the salon with Campbell’s son Jason Jaynes, who prosecutors said finished the job.

Wednesday's ruling centers around a jailhouse informant. According to court documents, that informant eventually became an agent of law enforcement since he provided information in several other cases. The Oregon Court of Appeals said prosecutors using that information from him violated Benton's constitutional rights.

Campbell and her son were also convicted in connection to the murder.

FOX 12 reached out to the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office to see if they plan to appeal the ruling. The district attorney's office said they're in discussions right now, and expect to make a decision within the next three weeks.