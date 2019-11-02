PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting in northeast Portland Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the area of Northeast Broadway and Northeast 21st Avenue in the Irvington Neighborhood on reports that shots were fired in the area around 2:16 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries.
Police said the suspect or suspects left the area before police arrived.
Saturday afternoon, police said the man has died and the case is now being treated as a murder.
Detectives from the Homicide Detail are investigating.
Northeast Broadway was closed to all traffic between Northeast 17th Avenue and Northeast 21st Avenue.
If anyone has any information contact the lead investigator Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466 or William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov.
