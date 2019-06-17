PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 19-year-old suspect is facing murder charges for the shooting deaths of two people over two days in southeast Portland, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Michael Christopher Ramirez was arrested May 26 on the 17400 block of Northeast Glisan Street in Gresham on a hold from the Oregon Youth Authority.
A Multnomah County grand jury was presented evidence over a two-week period regarding two deadly shootings that led to an indictment against Ramirez.
The indictment states Ramirez unlawfully and intentionally caused the deaths of Sergey Peshkov, 44, and Lorenzo Gordon, 18.
Peshkov was found dead the morning of May 24 in the front yard of a home on the 10300 block of Southeast Reedway Street in the Lents neighborhood.
The Oregon State medical Examiner’s Office determined Peshkov died of gunshot wounds.
Gordon was then found dead at 8 p.m. May 25 on the 600 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue. It was determined he died from a gunshot wound.
The two crime scenes are around five miles apart.
No other details were released about the suspect or the investigations, including a possible motive for either deadly shooting.
Ramirez was indicted on charges of murder with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday.
