SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - A murder suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Sweet Home was arrested in the Sisters area.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Surrey Lane at 2:32 a.m. May 24.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second man was taken to the hospital.
Police launched a homicide investigation, but few other details were immediately released.
The subsequent investigation led police to identify the man who was killed as 43-year-old Corey A. Burdick of Sweet Home.
The second shooting victim is Ervin Larry Smith, 65, of Sweet Home. An update was not provided on Smith’s condition.
Police said the shooting occurred in and around a travel trailer occupied by Smith.
Detectives identified the suspect as 25-year-old Page Lee Butterfield. Officers said Butterfield had stolen a 2008 Ford Edge from an acquaintance in Albany.
Butterfield was located and arrested by Oregon State Police in the Sisters area at 5:45 p.m. Sunday. He was on foot at the time of his arrest.
Butterfield was booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of murder, attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
A possible motive has not been released by police.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call Sweet Home Detective Cyndi Pichardo at 541-367-5181.
