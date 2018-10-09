WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - A murder suspect has been arrested nearly two years after a man was killed in his Woodland home.
Crews initially responded to reports of a house fire on the 2000 block of Dahlia Street in November 2016. After the fire was put out, the body of 62-year-old Donald William Howard was discovered in the home.
Investigators said there were obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy determined Howard died from blunt force head injuries and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Detectives asked for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect and reported that numerous pieces of eagle memorabilia were stolen from Howard’s home, including knives, watches, lighters and jewelry.
On Monday, deputies said Dustin Alan Griffin, 39, of Vancouver, was arrested in connection with the case. Griffin was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on the charge of first-degree murder.
No details were immediately released by detectives about what led to Griffin’s arrest.
“This is an example of the great day-in and day-out hard work being done by our detectives. We knew from the beginning that we were going to solve this case, but it has taken hard work and tenacity by these guys to get it done.” said Cowlitz County Sheriff Mark Nelson. “I couldn’t be happier for Mr. Howard’s family that this part of their nightmare is over.”
