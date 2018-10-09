WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - A murder suspect has been arrested nearly two years after a man was killed in his Woodland home.
Crews initially responded to reports of a house fire on the 2000 block of Dahlia Street in November 2016. After the fire was put out, the body of 62-year-old Donald William Howard was discovered in the home.
Investigators said there were obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy determined Howard died from blunt force head injuries and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Detectives asked for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect and reported that numerous pieces of eagle memorabilia were stolen from Howard’s home, including knives, watches, lighters and jewelry.
On Monday, deputies said Dustin Alan Griffin, 39, of Vancouver, was arrested in connection with the case. Griffin was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on the charge of first-degree murder.
Griffin faced a Cowlitz County judge who outlined the details of the case Tuesday.
Court documents also paint a disturbing picture to how Howard was killed.
Firefighters found a handheld propane torch near the front door which they believed could have started the fire.
Once inside, a probable cause affidavit states they found Howard with his legs and wrists bound together. Investigators say two five-gallon propane bottles were next to him and two lighter fluid bottles were also nearby.
Investigators say Griffin and another man intended to burglarize Howard’s home, knowing he went fishing every morning. On Nov. 22, 2016, Howard came home early, when the burglary was in progress, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states Howard confronted the second suspect, but was then hit by Griffin from behind with a baseball bat.
The affidavit states detectives found two different shoe imprints at the crime scene. One of the suspect’s shoes examined at the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab were identified as Nike Air Max. The tread pattern was the identifying factor of the shoe.
During a search of Griffin’s home in August, court documents state detectives found a pair of 2016 Nike Air Max shoes. Investigators say the tread pattern appeared to match those at the crime scene.
Investigators say cell phone records show Griffin’s cell phone was in the tower radius servicing Howard’s home at the time the 911 call was placed. They say Griffin lived in Vancouver at the time and his phone had twelve instances of communication within the tower radius of Howard’s house between 4:16 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2016.
Detectives say they also interviewed three people with information about the burglary and murder. Court documents state detectives met with Kristopher Hoyt at the Monroe Correctional Complex last month. Hoyt is currently serving a 45-month sentence for residential burglary out of Clark County.
Court documents state Hoyt was with Griffin during the burglary and outlined for investigators what happened at Howard’s home.
Griffin is being held without bail and will be back in court Oct. 16.
