PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Cheerful, caring, one-of-a-kind – a woman with a beautiful smile and an impeccable wardrobe – the warm memories about an elderly Portland woman, found murdered in a trunk, were plentiful and came easily at a vigil remembering her.
Family, friends and community members gathered by the dozens at Crossroads Church and School Wednesday evening to unite in grief and share stories about 89-year-old Marcine Herinck, who went missing from her southeast Portland home nearly a week prior to the disturbing discovery.
“I always have her in my heart and memory,” said one woman.
Family friend Bobbi Anderson shared, “She put such a legacy in their family. She literally gave them so much joy.”
Police said they found Herinck’s body in the trunk of a car when they pulled over 58-year-old Timothy J Mackley on Monday.
Mackley pleaded not guilty to the murder charges during a Wednesday court appearance.
His criminal history is lengthy: Mackley was convicted of violent sex crimes decades ago, and in another case, kidnapping.
Evelyn Bross said she saw Mackley’s face on the news and it stopped her cold.
“I read the name again and I was like, ‘That’s him,’” Bross said.
Bross told FOX 12 that she knows Mackley and that Herinck did too. She said Mackley was a regular customer where both women volunteered at PACS Thrift Store.
“He was always kind of, on the go, nervous-like – he was never calm and collected he was always kind of at edge,” Bross said.
Herinck’s family told FOX 12 that she volunteered at PACS the night she went missing.
So far, police haven’t offered any motives in her killing, but officers did say Mackley was a person of interest before he was pulled over.
Court documents show Mackley may be bipolar and schizophrenic.
A jail release report from 1986 said Mackley “has an extreme anger control/mental health problem…when he loses his temper he becomes very violent.”
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.