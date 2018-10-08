PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The family of a Portland man shot to death after a performance at the Moda Center is remembering 44-year Markell Devon Jones as a goofball with an incredible smile who dearly loved his family.
“He grinned about everything,” said Jones’ sister, Sylvia Koch. “He was able to brighten up the room -- he had a big old grin.”
Portland Police said Jones was shot several times Friday night along Northeast Multnomah Street and Wheeler Avenue. Another man and woman were also shot and are in the hospital with serious injuries. Officers have not released their names, although Jones’ family said the man was Jones’ good friend.
Police said the woman was not targeted in the shooting.
The family said Jones and his friend were leaving the ‘Wild 'n Out’ performance at the Moda Center.
According to police, a nearby officer witnessed the shooting and arrested 35-year-old Robert J. James Jr. shortly after.
James faces a murder charge.
“It’s really rough for us right now,” said Jones’ nephew, Paul Pinkney. “It’s really fresh and the lack of knowing — what happened, what was going on, there’s no explanation.”
“It’s really hard to believe that he would have just gone out of his way to be in an altercation, especially in a moment of time when he’s trying to have fun,” Pinkney added.
Several family members said they were not sure if Jones knew James but are puzzled either way.
“I’m just sitting here like why?” niece Erma Jones Sanders said. “Because he was such a caring loving person.”
The family acknowledged that they’ve unexpectedly and tragically joined other Black community members touched by gun violence.
“We’ve got to stop,” Jones’ niece Dora Sanders said. “This violence has got to stop. We got to stop killing each other. We just lost our uncle, father, a brother – to something simple – as little as nothing, probably.”
Jones’ father said his son was a great football athlete at Jefferson High School.
According to family members, Jones had three children and grandchildren, as well as several sisters and brothers, and more than 30 nieces and nephews.
“They should be burying me,” Jones said, pointing to his children. “Not me burying my son, so my heart is heavy. I just have to say that he was so loved.”
James Jr. has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for assault and attempting to elude a police officer.
In 2008, he was arrested for attempted murder, but that charge was later dropped.
Police have not offered any details about a possible motive in the shooting.
