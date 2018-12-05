WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection to deadly head-on crash on Tualatin Valley Highway involving a Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
38-year-old Samuel Castro Muro, of Forest Grove, is facing charges including second degree manslaughter, assault and reckless endangering.
Deputies say Muro was driving the car west on TV Highway at a high rate of speed on Nov. 17 when he crossed over the center median and hit a 2003 Honda Accord with four people inside.
The crash occurred at TV Highway and Northwest 341st Avenue and the Honda briefly caught on fire.
Muro, another passenger in the Dodge and all four people inside the Honda were rushed to Portland hospitals with injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, 25-year-old Al Hera Islam, who was a passenger in the Honda, died of her injuries at a local hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
A 29-year-old man who was also a passenger in the Honda was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The other two occupants of the Honda, a man and woman, and both occupants of the Dodge, also a man and woman, remain hospitalized with serious to critical injuries.
Muro was arrested on Wednesday. He posted bail and was released, the sheriff’s office says.
