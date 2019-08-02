BORING, OR (KPTV) - Yeti, Sasquatch, Bigfoot, call it what you want it but it is an interesting thing to talk about. It doesn’t seem to matter if you are a believer or not. A new museum dedicated to the animals opened Friday off Hwy. 26 in Boring.
The North American Bigfoot Center as it is called opened the doors after months of preparations. Inside you can learn all about the creature some say is rarely seen.
Cliff Barackman and his wife are the owners behind the center. Cliff has been hunting Sasquatch for decades. For several years his search was featured on Animal Planet’s show Finding Bigfoot.
Inside their new museum and gift shop you can take a look at castings of footprints, learn about native folk lore about the animals and learn about sightings from all over the country. They even have a life size replica standing in the corner.
“I have had witnesses today who have seen Sasquatches up close say the face is very close to what they saw,” Barackman said.
The opening Friday drew quite a few people out to see what the museum was all about.
“I think in some ways it is eye opening but for other people who have seen these animals out in the wild it is validating because they are not taken serious as witnesses,” Barackman said.
Barackman says he knows there are skeptics out there and he encourages anyone to entertain the idea of big foots existence.
“My job is to put eyeballs on the evidence and let the people decide for themselves.” Barackman said. “I don’t care what you think, I don’t care what anyone thinks I know they are real, I have seen one, I am here to share the love of the subject with everyone.”
The plan is to have the museum open seven days a week from 10AM-6PM. Friday was a sneak peek. The group is currently adding more exhibits to their 3400-square foot space over the next few months.
For more information: https://northamericanbigfootcenter.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.