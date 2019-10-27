PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Most Wanted stole a Portland musician’s car with his drum kit inside.
Justin Calhoun says he played a show in Battle Ground on Friday night and then left his car outside his friend’s northeast Portland home.
He says sometime Saturday morning between 3:30 and 10:30 someone must have taken off with his red 1991 Jeep Cherokee and this drum kit inside.
Keep an eye out 👀 A Portland musician says his drum kit was inside his Jeep that was stolen in NE Portland over the weekend. He’d finally saved up for this vintage set with some custom work, and now most of it’s gone. He’s hoping maybe he can get it back somehow. pic.twitter.com/MadZMmefc9— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) October 28, 2019
Calhoun says he had taken out the cymbals and one snare drum, but the rest is gone.
It’s a vintage kit that he had finally saved up for just a few months ago. It has a custom riser on the base drum and a sparkly silver finish.
“If it was just my car, you know, I could get over it or whatever. That’s a lot easier to replace, but with it being like my work tools, you know, and not easily replaceable work tools, I feel violated,” Calhoun said. “You get to the point where you’re like, ‘OK, oh man, I finally got what I was looking for for a while, great’ and it’s gone, you know, it’s tough.”
Calhoun says he has no idea how the thief got into the car. He says he knows it was locked and he didn’t see any broken glass in the street.
He reported the theft to police, and he is now hoping someone might see his drum kit somewhere and help him get it back.
In the meantime, he’s making do. Calhoun says he’s borrowing a friend’s drums for a show Monday night.
