Musicians helping musicians: Portland project provides support, stirring rendition of ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland musicians are working together to support other musicians amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 30 local musicians came together online to create a video covering “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.
The video isn’t just a way of providing music, but also to provide support.
Jack Mortensen, a 22-year-old bass player and producer, wanted to find a way to provide for musicians who can’t work right now due to the closure of restaurants, clubs and concert venues.
Mortensen began reaching out to fellow musicians and quickly had 30 videos from the artists. He then worked with Jeremy Wilson, who founded the Jeremy Wilson Foundation, a nonprofit organization that assists musicians and industry professionals during medical emergencies.
A GoFundMe page was launched for the COVID-19 Oregon Musicians’ Relief Fund. As of Monday, the fund had raised more than $27,000.
In addition to financial assistance, the fund offers a list of resources available for medical, housing, and employment services in Oregon and southwest Washington.
Mortensen said he hopes the video will "not only increase donations to the COVID-19 Oregon Musicians’ Relief Fund but also show Portland’s spirit of collaboration in times of adversity.”
