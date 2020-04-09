PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Musicians in masks filled a Portland cul-de-sac on Thursday to play music and bring cheer to neighbors in the Summerplace neighborhood who were cooped up inside.
One of the musicians said she misses playing with her band several times a week, so this was a happy reunion for them, all while staying safe and socially distant.
“It's been three weeks, most of us haven’t played together at all,” Karen Dale said. “We are a social creature, we like to get together, drink beer and play tunes together. I thought, given that this cul-de-sac is big and wide, surrounded by all of these probably dead-bored people, having a concert right in the midst of them would be a safe, entertaining nice way to spend the first gorgeous afternoon of spring."
Residents, including Marjorie Woodfill, said they enjoyed the performance.
“It's wonderful, wonderful - very talented," Woodfill said.
Woodfill and her husband, Loren, are 87 and 96 years old. They say they have lived in the northeast Portland neighborhood for nearly 30 years.
Woodfill says they’ve been hunkering down and going a little stir crazy at home, so the performance was a nice change of pace.
