VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The lone survivor of a triple murder in Clark County is now having to deal with yet another setback after her car was stolen this week.
Breanne Leigh was at the Firstenburg Community Center on Sunday for her daughters’ swim lessons when someone stole the keys to her car and drove off with special mementos.
“My heart just broke and I felt sick because I realized that those were in there,” Leigh said.
They were keepsakes of the man she lost nearly three years ago, on a day that changed everything for Leigh.
“Every time I see an ambulance it flashes back,” Leigh said.
Leigh is the lone survivor of a shooting that left three others dead, including her fiancée at the time, Zachary Thompson.
Brent Luyster shot and killed Thompson out a home in Woodland, Washington in July 2016.
Luyster also murdered Thompson’s cousin Joseph Lamar and Lamar’s girlfriend Janell Knight.
Leigh managed to survive a shot to her face and drive away from the home for help.
“I've had more surgeries in my face than I can count,” Leigh said. “I've got nerve damage and I can't feel this and it doesn't move when I smile.”
Leigh’s daughters are constant reminders of Thompson as he was their dad.
One of the things Leigh had left to remember Thompson were three blankets that were made out of his t-shirts.
Two of them were inside Leigh’s car when it was stolen on Sunday.
“My kids sleep with them,” she said. “That's how they get close to their dad.”
Along with the two blankets, her kids’ car seats, life jackets and other belongings were inside her 2006 red Suzuki Forenza.
Leigh’s already been through so much and now she says her kids are suffering too.
“I don't know how you sleep at night knowing that you took children's stuff,” Leigh said. “For them to take a four and five-year-old's things is just sick and they'll meet their maker one day.”
Leigh is just hoping if anything at all, that she can get back those blankets that mean so much to her family.
If you know anything regarding this case contact Vancouver Police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
