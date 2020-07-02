DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Search teams continued to search on Thursday for a 37-year-old Vancouver man who fell into Diamond Lake while kayaking on Tuesday.
Jared Bruce Boria’s family says they don’t expect him to be found alive but hope rescuers can recover his body to help bring them closure.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it was around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday when they received a call about a man calling for help on Diamond Lake.
Boria’s father, Bruce Boria, took to Facebook on Thursday to share a message of faith during such a difficult time.
“It has been overwhelming to see how many people have responded to us in this time of great crisis,” Bruce said in a video post.
The video was shared to the Bethany Church Facebook page in New Hampshire, where Bruce is the pastor.
The sheriff’s office says on Tuesday night, a 911 callers said they heard someone screaming from the lake. The caller said the person sounded like they were in distress. There was also a missing person reported at the lake, which was later confirmed to be Jared, according to deputies.
“So, we know there was this 911 call,” Bruce said. “We know my son was in distress. We know they found his kayak. And they had seven divers yesterday combing the lake looking for him, but they haven’t been able to find him.”
So far, search crews have only been able to recover Jared’s kayak, paddle and shoes. Bruce says his family has had to accept that it would be nearly impossible for anyone to survive in that frigid water.
“There’s always this one little glimmer, but to be honest, we had a sit down dinner last night around the table and we all said, barring some amazing miracle that we can’t even imagine, we have to come to terms with that my son is gone,” Bruce said.
Now, Bruce says his family is heartbroken over their loss, but one of his other sons reminded him that they will see Jared again.
“He says dad, I’m so broken right now, but I know not Jared,” Bruce said. “Jared’s in heaven. Jared has a new body right now. Anything that was a source of anxiety is gone. And I think that we have to find a way to move forward here because God doesn’t want us to live like that and neither would Jared.”
Bruce says he hopes that searchers can find his son’s body to bring the family closure. He also thanked the woman he said initially called 911 and alerted authorities that his son was in trouble.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
