PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Five people were displaced early Thursday morning after a four-plex in north Portland caught fire, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Fortunately, no one was injured.
PF&R said fire investigators were “sifting through” the aftermath of the fire in the 4700 block of North Willis Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. When crews first arrived at the scene earlier, they found heavy fire coming from multiple units of the four-plex.
No injuries were reported in the fire, but five residents of the four-plex were displaced by the fire. PF&R said the American Red Cross is assisting those people. The cause of the fire has not been released.
