PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A church in north Portland is helping its less-fortunate neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of Portsmouth Trinity Lutheran Church installed what they call a "blessing box."
The box is filled with food free for the taking. Church members and neighbors stock it whenever they can.
The idea is - give what you can and take what you need.
The blessing box was put up before the pandemic, but since it started the box has been used a lot more.
"We've worried about people. You know, you can't get to the store so there are thing here people can get," said Jodi Durnal. "People aren't working. They're not getting their unemployment checks, they're hungry - so it's been great to have this here."
The church, located at 7119 North Portsmouth Avenue, also has a garden and those in need can take the vegetables grown there.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.