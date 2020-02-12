PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The owner of a north Portland towing company says an employee was injured early Wednesday morning by a woman who broke into the business to get her towed vehicle back.
Just after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to 21st Century Towing, located at 8510 North Kerby Avenue, on the report of a crash.
The owner of 21st Century Towing told FOX 12 that a woman had snuck under the gate to steal her pickup truck that had been impounded Tuesday evening.
As the woman rammed the gate, a tow truck driver was on the other side attempting to unlock it. The owner said the woman slammed into the employee and then fled the scene.
"He went up there to unlock the gates, and pickup came barreling through the gates, took out the gate, knocked my son about 20 feet, hit his tow truck," said Jack Durrett, the father of the injured employee.
Durrett told FOX 12 that his son, Josh, suffered a broken collar bone, a concussion, and a few scrapes and bruises. He was treated at an area hospital.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident. No other information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
That's one way to stick it to the man. She has a Measure 11 offense now and I don't think any pick up truck is worth that.
Sad someone got hurt, but 21st Century Towing is a predatory tow company, I'm surprised this hasn't happened more often. I hope Salem passes the new bill and forms a Towing Board that will look into this fraudulent company and SHUT THEM DOWN!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.