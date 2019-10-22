NAACP asks police to apologize for controversial arrest of OSU student

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - The NAACP is asking Corvallis police and Oregon State Police to publicly apologize to an African-American OSU student who was recently arrested.
It all started when police stopped the woman, saying she was riding her bike on the wrong side of the road. Civil leaders say the arresting trooper was acting on implicit bias or racially profiling the woman, with the NAACP calling the encounter inhumane and unlawful and claiming racial inequity.
OSP says allegations against the officer are being meticulously reviewed as the agency compiles as much information as possible. The police agency Monday released footage of the incident in Corvallis Oct. 13.
In the body camera footage, six troopers can be seen in frame, eventually aiding in the arrest of a woman. The arresting trooper says the woman, Genesis Hansen, was riding her bike on the wrong side of the road.
Hansen refused to provide her identification to law enforcement, which, according to the ACLU, the state of Oregon allows if you're not driving a vehicle.
A back-and-forth between Hansen and the officer continues for 20 minutes as people gather on the street to watch. Hansen is arrested as Corvallis officers arrive as backup.
The NAACP spoke out about the case Tuesday saying Hansen was exercising her rights.
“We view this civil rights violation by state and local law enforcement as another example of racial inequality and excessive use of force imposed on communities of color by law enforcement,” Angel Harris with the NAACP said.
According to the ACLU, while you don’t have to identify yourself, the police may detain you until they establish your identity. Oregon State University, which contracts with OSP to provide security, calls the incident “troublesome”. They say they are now reassessing their contract with the police agency.
So far, Hansen is not facing any criminal charges, but was issued a $265 citation for bicycling on the wrong side of the road, which she disputes.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.