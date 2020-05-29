PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Protests and demonstrations over the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis have erupted across the county, including in Portland.
On Friday morning, Portland NAACP held a demonstration called "Eulogy for Black America" at Terry Schrunk Plaza to honor all recent victims of police brutality including Floyd.
The group is calling on "all well-intentioned Americans everywhere to take a stand."
Numerous religious leaders, along with City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, the CEO of Urban League of Portland and others, are part of the demonstration and rally.
Those who attended where asked to wear masks and gloves, and to observe social distancing.
Another demonstration began Thursday evening in front of the Justice Center that is home to the Portland Police Bureau.
Demonstrators held signs and some even laid on the street to show solidarity with Minneapolis protesters and demand justice. Some people called it an occupation and stayed until Friday morning.
Portland Parks and Rec. said someone vandalized the statues in Chapman and Lownsdale Parks with graffiti with Floyd's name and other phrases associated with the protest.
Crews were out at the parks Friday morning to clean and remove the graffiti.
FOX 12 learned another activist group is planning to hold a vigil Friday evening in Peninsula Park in north Portland.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.