Nails found on several Oregon City streets

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon City Police are trying to figure out who has been placing nails in the middle of several city streets.
The most recent incidents were reported Monday just after 5:30 a.m. Officers tell FOX 12 the nails were found on South South End Road, South High Street, and Linn Avenue. They add they believe the nails were intentionally placed in the road.
Last Wednesday, nails were also found in the middle of Center Street.
Thomas Nizzi says he was driving to work around 5:30 when he came across several piles of nails.
“It’s dark, all you can see is the sparkle in the middle of the road," Nizzi said. “I came around this corner and I saw nails, piles all the way down the hill in spots and you can’t see them until you are on top of them.”
Oregon City police were investigating similar reports back in January. Since then they have had one reported incident in March, one in June, one in July and now several in September.
They are not sure if these incidents are all connected or not.
Anyone with information should call Oregon City police.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
