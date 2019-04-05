PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local nonprofit that works to prevent suicide and substance abuse just received a big donation.
Anne Naito-Campbell and her family donated $1 million to Lines for Life on Friday.
Naito-Campbell is a board member for Lines for Life, and talked to FOX 12 about its importance.
"When I first came on the board, it was about 20,000 calls for service. Ten years later, we're over a 110,000. So you can see exponentially how this need has grown, so we need everybody's help," said Naito-Campbell.
Lines for Life operates a crisis line 24-hours a day, seven days a week, in addition to the Oregon YouthLine.
If you or someone you know needs help, call 800-273-8255. You can also text "273TALK" to 839863 if that makes you feel more comfortable.
For more information, visit www.linesforlife.org.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.