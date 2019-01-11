BEND, OR (AP) — An Oregon man has been rescued by authorities after he walked more than 10 miles (16 kilometers) in the nude on a night when temperatures dipped well below freezing.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday that the 27-year-old man was naked when he flagged down another motorist and asked for help jumpstarting his car.
Sgt. Grant Johnstone says the man was still naked and sitting in his car at the entrance to the Lava Lands Visitor Center near Bend, Oregon when deputies showed up.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment of hypothermia and multiple injuries from walking naked through brush.
The man said he had walked from Lava Lands Visitor Center to Benham Falls and back while naked.
Johnstone says drugs likely caused his unusual behavior.
