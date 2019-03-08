PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man arrested after stabbing a Portland police officer near Hosford Middle School earlier this week is facing additional charges, the Portland Police Bureau says.
The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon near Southeast 28th Place and Southeast Division Street and involved a man with several weapons, including a hatchet, yelling and taking off his clothes, according to police.
A probable cause affidavit reveals additional information about the incident, alleging Jonathan D. Messare was standing near the school holding bamboo poles and yelling that he’d killed his wife and child.
According to the affidavit, law enforcement arrived at the scene and saw Messare naked in a baseball field armed with a hatchet, bamboo poles, a knife, and a dog leash with a metal carabiner attached. Court documents allege Messare was yelling expletives and yelled at officers to come and get him.
The affidavit states Messare eventually dropped his weapons and charged at officers, who were then able to take him into custody. One officer during the arrest was cut by a small knife and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
The bureau confirms Messare was under the influence of an unknown substance at the time.
Officers Thursday arrested Jonathan D. Messare and lodged him at the Multnomah County Jail on charges including assault in the second degree, assault on a public safety officer, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.
According to court documents, Messare after he was transported to the Multnomah County Jail fought with deputies as they tried to book him, scratching two deputies and stomping on another’s foot.
Police Friday said Messare is also facing four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and four counts of violation of a restraining order after officers served a search warrant in the 2900 block of Southeast Division Street and seized an AR15, a shotgun, a semi-automatic handgun, and a .38 revolver, along with ammunition and tactical gear.
Messare was arraigned Friday morning and is due back in court for a mental fitness hearing next week.
