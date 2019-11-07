BEND, OR (KPTV) - The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has a new K-9. Now, the dog just needs a name.
The 15-week-old bloodhound was introduced this week. The dog was donated by Tamaron Ranch Bloodhounds in September. Deputy Donny Patterson, a 12-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was selected to be the dog’s handler.
Patterson and his K-9 partner will now head to California to begin the training and certification process.
But the bloodhound remains nameless for the time being.
The sheriff’s office put out a call on Facebook for help naming their new K-9. They received 3,000 suggestions and narrowed it down to 20.
Deputies posted the 20 finalists on a Facebook post, and asked people to “like” their favorite.
The leader on Thursday morning was Sherlock, with Gunner, Cooper, Scout and Red right behind.
Go to the sheriff’s office Facebook page to see all the naming options for the newest member of the force.
