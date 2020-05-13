PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society is offering a fun, and adorable, way to workout at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Virtual Kitten Yoga classes will be available starting Thursday.
OHS says volunteer yoga instructor Diana Hulet will guide people through a 45-minute slow, playful, flow style class while being surrounded by a litter of kittens.
The classes cost $15 and are open to all levels.
OHS says all proceeds will benefit animals at the shelter.
Currently, OHS says there are 100 cats and kittens in foster care. That number is expected to reach close to 300 in the coming weeks.
To register for a class, visit https://secure.oregonhumane.org/kitten-yoga/Donate/Tickets.
