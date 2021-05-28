NASCAR honors fallen Marine from Portland area

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A fallen Marine from the Portland area will be honored by NASCAR during the Coca Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina on Sunday.
Taylor Pokorney said she didn't expect her father, 1st Lt. Frederick Pokorney, to be recognized this weekend but said it was a welcomed surprise. It had been 18-years since her father made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in Iraq in 2003.
"I was shocked. People haven't really reached out in a long time and talked to me about my dad," she said. "I was really excited to have him honored again."
This initiative by NASCAR is known as 600 miles of remembrance, where the names of fallen armed servicemen and women are displayed on each of the 40 vehicles competing that day.
"His death kind of had an impact on me and inspired me to do the things that I do today," she said.
Frederick's name will be displayed on the windshield of NASCAR'S defending champion, Chase Elliott.
Taylor said her dad would be honored.
"I'm excited not only that his name gets to be put up on this stage as well but that a lot of other people who have given their lives as well," she said. "That means the most to me because I want people to honor our veterans more. So, that's super exciting for me."
Taylor is also following in her father's footsteps in attending Oregon State University for her master's degree. Her father graduated from there in 2001.
"My dad was always like a huge leader, and he just left like a really big positive impact on not only my family but others that he got to see," she said. "I hope that the driver takes that with him this weekend."
The race is on Sunday, May 30, at 3:00 p.m.
