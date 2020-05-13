National anthem singer surprising kids as 'Moana' on video calls during downtime

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – If you’ve gone to a Portland sporting event in the past decade, chances are, you have heard her sing the national anthem.
Be it at the Blazers, Timbers, Thorns, Winterhawks and Hops games, Kyra Smith has performed at them all.
Now with no sports to belt out “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the Vancouver-based singer is finding other ways to find an audience.
“Not only do I miss the fans and the crowd, I miss the athletes. I miss sports just as a fan and a singer,” Smith said.
The month of May should be prime time for Smith’s rousing renditions of the national anthem in Rip City and Soccer City.
“I still get pop-ups on my phone, it’s like, a quick 20-minute drive to Moda Center. It kind of is hard still,” she said.
Hard times for all with no ball, the Mountain View High and Washington State University - Vancouver alum performed 63 times at games in the Northwest last year. Now, the financial recruiter is working from home and working with plenty of newfound free time.
“I knew that I still wanted to give back to the community in some way that I could,” said Smith.
What Smith can do is sing and bring a few smiles while in character as “Moana” with her princess pals Elsa and Belle.
“We have been doing a handful of calls here, whether it be a birthday call or just making somebody’s magical moment happen for a little one,” she said.
Smith added, “I love Moana. I love her story, the background that she has. I mean, come on. Her song, it’s famous, it’s a fun song to sing and all of the kids know it as well. I have to start working on ‘You’re Welcome’ from Maui. A few kids have requested that. Maybe the next round of calls, I will be able to do that.”
Kids know what they want and if you would like to light up the day in your house with the former Radio Disney star, you can contact Moana on Instagram at @kyrasmith360.
“Even though it is something small, I think we can all find a way to give back do our part as much as we can,” Smith said.
The Heart of Te Fiti will soon pulse again on the courts and fields of play.
“It’s as close as it can get right now for making people smile, making people feel connected but it’s incredible for me,” Smith said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
