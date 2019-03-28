LOUISVILLE, KY (KPTV) - Oregon fans are hoping Thursday night’s Sweet 16 men’s basketball matchup is ducky in Kentucky.
FOX 12 was outside the team hotel in Louisville about a block away from the KFC Yum! Center Thursday afternoon and spoke with fans ahead of the Ducks’ game against top-seeded Virginia.
Bandmembers played outside the hotel as the team got ready to board buses headed to the game.
The Ducks are coming off a recent hot streak, with 10 wins in a row, FOX 12’s Nick Krupke reports.
Ahead of Thursday’s game, Oregon fans showed their pride, some sharing positive predictions.
“It’s the Oregon dream, 1939 we won it all, some day we are going to win it again,” one fan said.
“Ever since I was young, I was a Steve Prefontaine fan, ran track in high school, just always loved the Ducks,” another fan said. “I had an Onterrio Smith jersey back in the day, too.”
One fan who spoke with FOX 12 said he is from Alabama, but his daughter went to law school Oregon.
“I support my kid,” the man said.
Another fan, from Illinois, missed school for the game and predicted the Ducks would make it to the national championships.
The Ducks return to the Sweet 16 level for the third time in four seasons under coach Dana Altman. They have won six straight elimination games, dating back to Las Vegas and that PAC 12 tournament.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.