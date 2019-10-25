PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - College football fans can view the National Championship Trophy in Portland on Friday.
Fans will be able to view and have their photo taken with the 24k gold trophy at two Walmart stores:
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart, located at 23500 Northeast Sandy Boulevard
- 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Walmart, located at 4200 Southeast 82nd Street
The National Championship Trophy presented by Dr. Pepper will also be at the Washington State versus Oregon game in Eugene on Saturday.
More about the trophy:
- The National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper will be awarded on the field to the winner of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 13, 2020 in New Orleans.
- The trophy is on a season long tour, visiting marquee games and public events nationwide.
- Handmade from 24k gold, bronze and stainless steel, the trophy is 36.5 inches tall. The gold piece is 24.5 inches by itself. The trophy is handcrafted by the master fine art foundry Polich Tallix in Walden, New York. Expert craftsmen worked three months to craft the trophy.
- Every year, a new trophy is made. Each winning school keeps The National Championship Trophy for permanent display on campus.
- Dr Pepper has been a part of college football for over 20 years and will once again be giving Dr Pepper fans a chance to win free tuition through the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway. Go to DrPepperTuition.com to enter for a chance to win up to $100,000 in tuition.
To find out where the trophy will be next, follow College Football Playoff on Twitter: twitter.com/CFBPlayoff.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.