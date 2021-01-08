National Guard activated as state ramps up Covid-19 vaccinations

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Friday Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced the at the Oregon National Guard will begin helping at a vaccination clinic in Salem.
The Oregon Military Department said Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen were activated Friday. The group will begin in-processing this weekend and anticipate being fully operational no later than Tuesday at the initial location in Salem.
Spokesperson Stephen Bomar says all together the initial activation is comprised of about 30 medical providers along with approximately 100 medics.
The department says they will be supporting the site in Salem at the State Fairgrounds and will have five mobile site teams. The Oregon National Guard is set to be supporting OHA’s efforts in a phased approach with both fixed and mobile sites across the state with additional service members as well.
The teams will also provide other administrative and logistical support as need.
“I would be remiss if we didn’t give a big thank you to the Oregon Employers who have been instrumental with their flexibility allowing our Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to be on duty to support Oregon, both now and throughout 2020,” Bomar said.
The news comes as OHA is tasked at hitting 12,000 vaccinations a day by the end of next week.
So far, the state has begun the vaccination process with 73,286 people. Oregon has received 250,100 doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
OHA says Oregon ranks in the middle of the pack compared with other states when it comes to vaccinations.
“It is not good enough to be in the middle of the pack,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said. “we need to get vaccine to every Oregonian because vaccination is the safest, most effective, most reliable way to prevent yourself and the people around you from becoming infected with Covid-19.”
The Oregon Health Authority says it reached out to those places that received the initial shipments of the vaccine to see how things were going. The state is now re-prioritizing and shifting where the next shipments will go.
“Getting more vaccines in the hands of providers who are ready to vaccinate large numbers of people is a vital part of a strategy,” Allen said.
The goal right now is to get as many of the 500,000 healthcare workers, first responders and those in long term care the vaccine as quickly as possible.
“We want to get health care workers, first responders, people living in congregate settings and others in the priority group vaccinated so we can move to education workers, critical workers, vulnerable populations as fast as our supplies allow,” Allen said.
All of this is important. OHA is forecasting by January 26th if the infection rate stays where it is at currently the state could see 1780 cases and 85 hospitalization per day. Allen says if people were cautious over the holiday break and the infection rate dropped to what it was in early December, the forecast shows the state would likely see close to 1400 cases and 55 hospitalizations a day.
During a Friday morning press conference Allen said people stayed home on Thanksgiving at the advice of health officials and the state so a dramatic drop in the infection rate. He adds though it did rise. On December 23rd he says it was estimated to be at 1.29. That rate does not reflect further transmission related to social gatherings over Christmas and New Year’s.
If there is any spike from the holidays OHA expects to see that in the next week or so.
