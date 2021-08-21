MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) - Oregon's hospitals continue to fill up amid the current COVID-19 surge, and now hundreds of National Guard members are activated and filling roles to help out frontline health care workers.

Anthony Hess, the on-site commander for Asante Medford, said guard members provide logistical and non-clinical support.

"What that really looks like is a variant of different jobs," Hess said. "We look at screeners; we look at couriers, lab couriers, traffic control, runners and security officers."

The guard is positioned to provide support to more than 20 hospitals around the state if needed. This initial deployment puts 500 soldiers on the ground, but Governor Kate Brown has authorized up to 1,500 to be utilized.

"Asante is just very, very exhausted on their resources for various different reasons," Hess said. "Where we come in is supporting those roles where a CNA, a PA, or an RN might be filling right now because they're low staffed. We get to come in and support those needs so that those other highly trained nurses and doctors can then be utilized in their original capacity."

Most of the guard members that are activated there are also from southern Oregon.

"It just rings close to home as we're here now we're actually being utilized, and soldiers get to wake up in their house and go home to their families but also serve on active duty and represent the Army National Guard in uniform at Asante," he said.

The activation did come with some challenges for guard members, their families and employers.

"Telling those families, telling those supervisors that they have to be utilized and leave and go away from there, so that's the biggest challenge is the employers and the families just making that sacrifice to let us go support the hospitals because the need is obviously there," Hess said.

Hess said their orders extend to Sept. 30, 2021, but that could change depending on the need.