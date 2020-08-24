National leaders call on state to do more to end violence at riots in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some national leaders are calling on Portland and the state of Oregon to do more to end nightly violence in Portland after a third night of riots were declared late Sunday night.
The Portland Police Bureau declared a riot Sunday night after they said that protesters set awnings on fire and threw rocks and breakable objects at officers. PPB says one officer was injured when he was hit with a ceramic shard while trying to put out a fire.
Now, some leaders are saying enough is enough.
Today Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf sent a tweet saying, “25+ arrests in Portland in the last 48 hrs. Now is the time for the Governor to deploy her National Guard, send in Oregon State Police or request assistance from the federal government. Portland law enforcement is doing what they can but need help to proactively address violence.”
And as the Republican National Convention kicked off Monday morning, Oregon’s delegate took a moment to address the violence during roll call.
“President Trump has stood up to the violent thugs and denounced those who seek to destabilize our state with anarchy and destruction, giving us hope that we can make Oregon safe again,” he said.
Some city officials say that while they are concerned about the violence, they are more concerned by the police response.
Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal sent a series of tweets Sunday. In one of them she stated, “Yes, I’m concerned about destructive behavior by people protesting; but police violence is government sponsored violence, & therefore by far the more destructive to our community & our collective values; & addressing this form of violence has to be our first priority.”
But, some neighbors who live in the areas where riots occurred over the weekend say the destruction isn’t solving anything and needs to end.
“It’s the people who are doing damage who are destructive who have injured people I consider those people rioting and its not a positive productive experience but its just causing more chaos,” said Portland resident Constance Hammond who lives in a neighborhood near one of the riots.
President Donald Trump also tweeted about the violence this weekend. He wrote, “Another bad night of Rioting in Portland, Oregon. A small number of Federal troops there to protect courthouse and other Federal property only (great job!). Wanting to be asked by City & State to STOP THE RIOTS. Would bring in National Guard, end problem immediately. ASK!”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(6) comments
THe absence of a survey or poll by ANY local tv, radio or print publication is OBVIOUS. Imagine the results even with “margin of error”. A Riot of 200 people within a population of 650,000 isn’t representative of the population in numbers or attitude. What sort of agenda is KPTV supporting?
It's the actual police officers doing the damage and riots undercover, I know because Hardesty said so.
Wake Up Law Abiding Civilized Citizens, Our Silence Endorses The Violence Against Police Officers!!
We The People want this to stop.
Edit that last statement the word was tape and the typer misspelled the word an i put the r where the t should be for taping came out raping. Sorry about that..
That statement says it all. It's the police fault so all the graffiti, rioting, assaults and violence is justified because the police are bad!
This city is hopeless.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.