BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KPTV) - A team of meteorologists from the National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Battle Ground Monday evening.
Meteorologists said it was an EF-0 on the enhanced Fujita scale, with winds of 65-85 mph. NWS said it happened around 7 p.m., and the bulk of the main damage occurred between NE 92nd Ave & 147th Ave in Portland.
Great video of a likely tornado near Battle Ground, WA at around 7:20 PM. You can clearly see the circulation and debris in the air. Waiting for confirmation from @NWSPortland. pic.twitter.com/yb5hRHXEKt— Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) September 28, 2021
FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen says the EF-0 is typical for tornados that are seen in the Pacific Northwest. While those types of tornados are considered weak, they can do some damage. Some tree limbs and debris could be seen scattered across roadways Monday night.
A big maple tree came down on Barrie Copeland and Ann Cavanaugh's RV near Northeast 254th and Northeast Cooley. They were in their house when they heard what was happening outdoors.
"We saw it spinning, heard a thump or two but nothing major, and then when she came out to walk the dog she goes, 'Barrie, come down here,'" Copeland told FOX 12.
Seeing more damage now in Battle Ground from presumed tornado. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/tnIFC0OlP4— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 28, 2021
Tyler Mode calls himself a storm chaser and is happy because he caught the aerial action on camera Monday night.
"I've been watching the weather for 23 years and have traveled to see it, and to have it happen in your background was pretty impressive," Mode said. "There was one point where I was crossing the road ahead of me and the trees were snapping and you didn't know which way it fall, that was very frightening. Other than that, it was exciting."
Most of the tornados seen in the Pacific Northwest get around EF-0. In 1972, there was an EF-3 tornado that hit Portland and Vancouver. It killed six people and injured 301 others.