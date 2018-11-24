Foggy Highway

A dense fog advisory was issued for the Portland area Saturday evening. (Image: @BonnieSilkman on Twitter/KPTV)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The National Weather Service in Portland issued a dense fog advisory through Sunday morning.

The advisory was issued by 5:25 p.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service tweeted it was rare to have such an advisory for inland areas so early in the evening.

Visibility was down to a quarter mile in some areas.

Drivers were advised to use caution and slow down. The National Weather Service reported that objects on or near roadways would only be visible at a close range due to the heavy fog.

The advisory was issued for cities throughout the central Willamette Valley. It was set to remain in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Port of Portland reported that the fog had caused delays for some arrivals and departures at Portland International Airport. Travelers were advised to check their flight status and times. 

