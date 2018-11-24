PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The National Weather Service in Portland issued a dense fog advisory through Sunday morning.
The advisory was issued by 5:25 p.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service tweeted it was rare to have such an advisory for inland areas so early in the evening.
5:25 PM | It's not often we have to issue a Dense Fog Advisory for inland areas this early in the evening, but visibility is already down to 1/4 mile in places. Be careful out there and make sure you have some kind of light on to be seen, even if you're just walking outside.— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) November 25, 2018
Visibility was down to a quarter mile in some areas.
Drivers were advised to use caution and slow down. The National Weather Service reported that objects on or near roadways would only be visible at a close range due to the heavy fog.
Wall of fog! Visibility is down to 1/4 of a mile in places. A Dense Fog Advisory is now in effect. @NWSPortland says that doesn’t happen too often this far inland & this early in the evening. Take it easy out there. @fox12weather #fox12 #portland #orwx pic.twitter.com/aoRNM3ZlFP— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) November 25, 2018
The advisory was issued for cities throughout the central Willamette Valley. It was set to remain in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday.
Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 10a tomorrow. Visibility is practically non-existent in a lot of spots. Take it slow if you're out driving tonight. pic.twitter.com/UMOmNnbDUg— Anne Campolongo KPTV (@annecweather) November 25, 2018
The Port of Portland reported that the fog had caused delays for some arrivals and departures at Portland International Airport. Travelers were advised to check their flight status and times.
