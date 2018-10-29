STAYTON, OR (KPTV) - The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for areas of Marion County and Linn County late Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Portland tweeted that firefighters near Jefferson saw a possible tornado in the Marion area, moving east.
Anyone in that area was advised to take shelter immediately.
The tornado warning was issued for an area that included Stayton, Sublimity and Scio. The warning area includes nearly 17,000 people, 11 schools and one hospital.
The warning was put into place through 4 p.m. Monday.
By 4:02 p.m., The National Weather Service reported the tornado warning had ended. The storm weakened and meteorologists said they did not believe it would produce another tornado.
Photo of a funnel cloud/possible tornado near Marion, OR just a few minutes ago.📷: Nichole Overturf pic.twitter.com/vSkwoFegit— Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) October 29, 2018
TORNADO WARNING HAS EXPIRED for the area of Marion, Scio, and Stayton.— FOX 12 KPTV Weather (@fox12weather) October 29, 2018
An EF-0 tornado was confirmed to have touched down in north Portland over the weekend.
