PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A daytime break-in Sunday could cost a local Native American community center thousands of dollars.
Just before noon Sunday, a man broke into the Native American Youth and Family Center in northeast Portland. The center said not only did the thief steal tablets, but also the community’s sense of security.
“It feels like it would feel if someone broke into your own home. We really, really see the NAYA center here as a community home,” said Nicole Adams, communications manager for NAYA.
Surveillance video from the center shows a man carrying bags of what they believe are stolen tablets and possibly other items.
“A staff member encountered this person, knew something was wrong and contacted the police. It could have been a lot worse,” Adams said.
She said they think the man used a shovel to break a window and climb into the building.
“The computer equipment that was stolen were tablets. Those were intended to be given to youth who were accessing our summer school programs,” Adams said.
What was stolen could add up to thousands of dollars lost, but Adams said this burglary cost so much more.
“It was the epicenter of our services to Native American youth. Particularly those that are participating in our culture camps online right now,” Adams said. “Unfortunately, one person decided to come in, vandalize, destroy property and steal things and it’s those youth who are going to be hit the hardest from this.”
Adams said there was much more the thief left behind, such as several boxes of shoes for the children. She’s urging the community to take a look at the man in the footage and help them find who did this.
“If you know somebody who looks like this person, because it’s pretty clear who this is. Somebody must know who it is. If they’re nursing a wound to their left hand that was attained during the break-in, please help us,” Adams said.
Adams said they will figure out a way to connect kids to their programs but again is urging anyone with information to contact Portland Police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
