MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) – A natural gas leak forced evacuations at a Molalla apartment building on Monday, according to firefighters.
Crews responded to the leak off Highway 211, blocked traffic and evacuated the building as a precaution after finding a damaged one-inch line, the Molalla Fire District says.
Northwest Natural crews responded quickly and mitigated the problem, according to the fire district.
Firefighters remained on scene to address any problems that might have occurred during the leak. No one was hurt.
The Colton Rural Fire District #70 and the Canby Fire District assisted at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
