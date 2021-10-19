Natural gas line rupture leads to evacuations in Kelso

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) – Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue along with a HazMat Unit responded to a gas line rupture Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Ayers Street.
The department said the rupture occurred while those involved were cleaning out a plugged sewer line with a powered sewer snake when they first heard something wrong. C2FR said the parties immediately called Cascade Natural Gas, turned the gas meter off and evacuated the house.
Fire crews arrived in the area within five minutes and verified a gas leak had occurred.
Upon additional investigation by Cascade Natural Gas, it was determined the rupture had a high likelihood of leaking into the sewer system.
C2FR dispatched its HazMat Unit while Cascade Natural Gas crews and on-scene C2FR personnel identified an immediate evacuation plan for the area.
To reduce the potential for leaking gas to ignite, Cowlitz Public Utility District was contacted and turned off the local power.
Cascade Natural Gas was able to access and shut down their main gas line one block away with an excavator before capping the service at the residence. C2FR continued to monitor gas and air, scene control and fire suppression stand-by until the line was capped.
All C2FR units left the scene and power was restored to the area shortly before 9:30 p.m.