HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - Northwest Natural crews in Hood River say gas service may be out for hundreds of customers until after Christmas.
On Sunday Dec. 20, a car crashed near White Salmon and knocked out equipment that supplies 5,500 customers with natural gas.
That equipment has been fixed, and now they're working to get service restored.
“When the system stops, then there is no gas in it, so then we have to get gas back into the system and get it to our customer’s homes,” said Melissa Moore with Northwest Natural.
On Wednesday, crews finished their work on the Washington side and now they're focusing on Hood River and Odell.
However, because there are about 4,000 customers in that area, officials say it could take a few days.
“We have extra crews working the holiday, and they'll be working Christmas day,” Moore said.
To help their customers crews have been handing out blankets and heaters.
Northwest Natural is also offering hotel rooms to their customers who need it.
“We just really want to apologize to our customers who have to go through this,” Moore said. “It is cold right now and it's the holiday season and 2020 has been a very tough year and so we just feel really bad for our customers and want them to know we are working as hard and as quickly as possible to restore their service.”
Northwest Natural wants to remind their customers that all workers who come to their homes will have an identification badge with them and will follow their covid-19 safety protocols.
Workers will be handing out blankets and heaters again on Thursday.
Head to the outage information web page at NW Natural for more information.
