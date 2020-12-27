PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – NW Natural gas has restored service to customers in Hood River and White Salmon Sunday.
A car crash on Dec. 20 damaged the Williams Northwest Pipeline regulator station along SR-14 near the Columbia River bridge. NW Natural says the outage impacted 5,500 customers in White Salmon and Hood River. They said it was the largest outage the company had experienced in 65 years.
NW Natural said they were assisted by technicians from several nearby states who worked extended hours every evening, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and through inclement weather conditions.
For customers who were not home when crews visited their home or business, a yellow door hanger was left with instructions to call for service restoration, NW Natural said. Those customers need to call 800-882-3377 to reschedule a return visit.
NW Natural gave away about 2,200 portable heaters, 1,100 blankets and hotel accommodations at eight local hotels to customers in need.
“We are most grateful to our customers for their patience during this difficult event and appreciate their many positive comments and thanks shown in storefronts, posted on social media, left in notes on employee vehicles, and even treats handed to our technicians. We are so appreciative of the kindness and gratitude from our customers in what was a very challenging time for them.”
