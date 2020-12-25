HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) – The Northwest Natural crews continued to turn on meters and relight equipment for customers without service in Hood River and Odell on Friday.
Northwest Natural said they expect to reach "every customer by the end of the evening," and some customers may have to be revisited a second or third time over the weekend if they are not home on Friday.
Service has been restored to 1,500 customers in White Salmon and Bingen.
On Sunday, Dec. 20, a car crashed near White Salmon and knocked out equipment that supplies 5,500 customers with natural gas.
That equipment has been fixed, and now they're working on getting service restored.
There are 85 crews working on Friday, and expect more than 100 to work through the weekend to complete the job. They remind residents not to relight their equipment and wait until NW Natural crews do it for them.
Northwest Natural wants to remind their customers that all workers who come to their homes will have an identification badge with them and will follow their covid-19 safety protocols.
According to NW Natural, they have handed out about 2,200 portable heaters and 1,100 blankets to customers in need in the past three days. They also said there are hotel rooms are still available for customers who need them. They ask to contact the following hotels and to bring a copy of their gas bill or proof of address in order to book a room:
Best Western Hood River
1108 E Marina Way, Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 386-2200
Hampton Inn
1 Nichols Pkwy, Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 436-1600
Holiday Inn Express
2625 Cascade Ave, Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 308-1000
Columbia Cliff Villas Hotel
3880 Westcliff Drive, Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 436-2660
Best Western Cascade Locks
735 Wanapa St, Cascade Locks, OR 97014
(541) 374-8777
Holiday Inn Express The Dalles
2920 W 6th St, The Dalles, OR 97058
(541) 370-2450
The Dalles Shilo Inn
3223 Bret Clodfelter Way, The Dalles, OR 97058
(541) 298-5502
Motel 6
2014 W 7th St, The Dalles, OR 97058
(541) 296-1191
Head to the outage information web page at NW Natural for more information.
