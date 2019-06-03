(KPTV) - There was an unusual sight on the Oregon Coast Monday morning a Navy hovercraft landing on the beach, north of seaside.
Clatsop County worked with the Navy and the Oregon Military Department for what they said is a first-of-its-kind emergency response drill.
The Navy positioned an amphibious ship just off the beach and that ship deployed a smaller craft to the shore.
That smaller ship was loaded with supplies for local emergency response agencies.
County officials said drills like this are important to prepare for disasters like major earthquakes or tsunamis.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
