CENTRALIA, WA (KPTV) - Northbound Interstate 5 is closed Wednesday due to a crash that is blocking all lanes of traffic, according to Washington State Patrol.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said the crash happened prior to 4:30 a.m. at milepost 85.5 near the Thurston County line.
WSP Trooper Will Finn said a tanker truck rolled and spilled used motor oil onto the interstate.
The tanker was hauling about 4,000 gallons of used motor oil, and about 1,800 gallons spilled onto the interstate, according to Trooper Finn.
No injuries were reported.
The driver of the tanker truck, identified as Jeffrey T. Anderson, 53, of Yelm, Washington, was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).
A Hazmat crew is on scene and will cleanup the spill.
Trooper Finn said about three miles beyond the scene needs to be cleaned, because motorists drove through the spill, spreading the oil up I-5.
According to Trooper Finn, the interstate may be closed all day.
Just after 8 a.m., Trooper Finn reported the backup due to the crash was about six miles from the detour at Exit 82.
Drivers should expect major delays or avoid the area during cleanup efforts.
