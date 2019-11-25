CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - All lanes of northbound I-205 were closed for several hours Monday morning due to a deadly crash.
At 5:30 a.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian on I-205 near milepost 13.
Oregon State Police said preliminary investigation indicates that a driver was traveling northbound when they struck a pedestrian who was standing in the middle of the interstate.
According to OSP, another driver also struck the pedestrian while crews were responding.
Both drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.
Northbound I-205 was closed at the Sunnyside Road exit. The roadway reopened at around 10:30 a.m.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said traffic was being detoured onto Highway 212 and Highway 224.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released.
(1) comment
What is up with people standing in the middle of the road??? I just barely missed a drunken male in the 15000 block of NE Sandy a couple nights ago. And now this. My condolences to the families affected.
