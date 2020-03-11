PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The NBA suspended the season Wednesday night after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release from the league, the player is on the Utah Jazz. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of the game between the Jazz and the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
The NBA said the game was subsequently canceled.
Later, the decision was made by the NBA to suspend all games “until further notice.”
RELATED:
“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a league statement.
The player was not identified by the league, but a person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert, according to the Associated Press.
The Trail Blazers were scheduled to face the Memphis Grizzlies at the Moda Center on Thursday.
MORE:
- Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus
- COVID-19 stories in the Pacific NW and worldwide
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.