2nd teen sentenced in deadly Hazel Dell shooting

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The second of two teenagers accused of murdering a man during a botched drug robbery in Hazel Dell has been sentenced.
Oriley Huynh was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to a charge of murder in the second degree. Huynh and the other teen, Tristan Cienfuegos, originally faced a charge of murder in the first-degree in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Gage Kiser.
The shooting occurred in a parking lot on Northeast Highway 99 in December 2018. Prosecutors in court said Kiser was killed in a “planned, coordinated robbery gone wrong”.
The robbery, according to court documents, involved a small bag of marijuana that Kiser had planned to sell to Cienfuegos. In affidavits filed in connection to the case, Cienfuegos confessed to investigators that he coordinated the robbery by setting up the meeting with Kiser on Snapchat. He told detectives he didn’t have money and ran from Kiser after he was handed the bag of pot.
Deputies in the affidavit said they learned through “rumors” that Oriley Huynh was the shooter.
Huynh when questioned confessed to going with Cienfeugos to the drug deal to be his “protection”. Huynh said that after Cienfuegos ran off with the marijuana without paying, the door to Kiser’s Jeep opened, and he fired all five rounds in the gun – shooting Kiser until it “went empty and started making a click noise,” court documents said.
Huynh told investigators he later “destroyed the gun,” according to court documents.
Cienfeugos previously pleaded guilty in juvenile court to murder in the first degree during the course of another crime. He was sentenced to juvenile rehabilitation administration confinement until he is at least 21 years old.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.